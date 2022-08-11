Crises | The rising prices of electricity and gasoline make politicians come up with emergency measures, but there are no proposed solutions to the health care crisis – HS asked Annika Saariko why

The Minister of Finance, Annika Saarikko, gives the green light to the consideration of flexibilities in nursing staffing.

The center Chairman, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (central) “noted positively” the Minister of Family and Basic Services Aki Lindén’s (sd) reflections on nurse sizing in flexing.

Linden pondered on Tuesday in Ilta-Sanom, could the law on the assessment of caregivers for elderly services be kept in force but at the same time in some way be flexible in its interpretation. The purpose would be to ease the problems caused by the shortage of nurses in hospitals and elsewhere in social and health care.

“I positively noted that Basic Services Minister Linden had considered how, for example, this 0.7 legislation could be polished so that it would be better implemented,” Saarikko says to HS.

Now in enhanced service housing for the elderly, there must be at least 0.6 employees per customer. The requirement is to be tightened from the beginning of next April, so that there must be 0.7 employees per customer.

Nursing staffing was tightened to improve the care of the elderly. Recently, however, it has drawn criticism because some of the players in the field and the opposition party of the coalition’s politicians has kept it as one of the reasons for the record congestion in hospital emergency rooms.

Due to the shortage of nurses, the number of nurses required by the nurse assessment has not been found for assisted living for the elderly. Dozens around the clock treatment facilities have had to be closed in Helsinki and Espoo.

The center the members of parliament of the social and health committee announced on Thursday that in their opinion the postponement of the tightening of the nursing ratio should be considered. This is what they think Markus Lohi (center), Hanna-Leena Mattila (center) and Pekka Aittakumpu (center). In their opinion, the obligation of nurses to take the coronavirus vaccine should also be abolished.

Congressman Joonas Könttä (central) has submitted a written question to the board about nurse assessment.

Read more: Minister Lindén to the IS: Nursing allocation could perhaps be interpreted more flexibly

Summer The situation in hospitals, which has escalated during the period, has caused a lot of concern. Still, the discussion around nurse sizing is one of the few things that even remotely resembles a solution proposal.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Lindén told HS that as a minister, he does not have the power to offer any kind of quick solutions to the emergency room crisis. Proposals from other parties have hardly been heard either.

Read more: Minister Lindén is concerned about overcrowding in emergency rooms, but does not offer solutions: “I have no helping hand of any kind”

On the other hand, in the energy crisis, when the prices of electricity and gasoline are rising, various proposals have been flooded.

What causes the difference? Annika Saarikko ponders her answer for a long time.

He begins by stating that the nursing shortage is a problem that has arisen over a long period of time. Instead, the energy crisis is a more recent phenomenon that Russia has caused.

“We have been a country where Finnish households’ bills for energy, especially electricity, have been much lower than in many other countries. That’s why the concern about even the availability and price of electricity is a new thing, and there are certainly people willing to take a stand on it due to the new situation that arose quickly,” Saarikko reflects.

Island last week tightened the proposals from the working group that considered the issue. Its chairman, head of STM’s department Fairy tale Koskela however, told HS that there are no new fast-acting proposals coming to the budget frenzy.

Read more: Saarikko was surprised by STM’s delay and demanded quick proposals for solutions to the nursing shortage – There won’t be any, replies the chairman of the working group

What conclusions does Saarikko draw from this?

“We have no chance to raise our hands in the matter. Actions have to be found,” he says.

Saarikko lists possible actions. From him to Finland arrived Ukrainians could get a job in the social and health sector. In addition, both care assistants and caregivers could be trained more in general and work-based immigration could be promoted.

“I hope that this discussion will lead to new operating models in management and workplace well-being locally,” adds Saarikko.

The government will negotiate next year’s budget at the turn of August or September.

Read more: Opposition MPs demand that the government act on hospital congestion: “You can’t wash your hands of it”

Read more: Minister Lindén is concerned about overcrowding in emergency rooms, but does not offer solutions: “I have no helping hand of any kind”

Read more: Among the Ukrainians who came to Finland are nurses and doctors, but there are no jobs available: “This labor reserve could be used more strategically”

Read more: Saarikko was surprised by STM’s delay and demanded quick proposals for solutions to the nursing shortage – There won’t be any, replies the chairman of the working group

Read more: The employees tell what causes Husi’s catastrophic congestion: “The entire health care system has stalled”