Crises | The happiness of Finns collapsed

Crises|According to a recent research report, the welfare of young people has fallen the most.

Finns perceived well-being has weakened exceptionally much after 2020, according to the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation The state of inequality in Finland 2024 from the survey.

Finns’ life satisfaction has been at a high level for decades. According to the research report, the corona pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the resulting rise in the cost of living are behind the collapse. At the same time, people’s social mobility has weakened.

In 2016, before the corona pandemic, 82 percent of survey respondents experienced happiness quite often or constantly. At the turn of 2022 and 2023, the share was only 57 percent.

According to the report, the decline in happiness and satisfaction with one’s life has occurred in all population groups. The well-being experienced by young people has decreased the most.

“Nausea in young people should be taken seriously. It may lead to the accumulation of different types of problems, the solution of which is increasingly difficult and expensive”, says the doctoral researcher Markus Laaninen in the report’s announcement.

The report edited by Kalevi Sorsa Foundation’s expert on inequality, doctor of political science Anna Rajavuori. says that solutions could be offered by a universal social policy, services that promote inclusion, and a lifestyle and economy that fit within the boundaries of the earth.

“It means a redistribution of limited resources, which also includes equalizing income and wealth differences through both taxation and social policy,” says Rajavuori.

The State of Inequality in Finland 2024 report was written by 15 inequality researchers. The Kalevi Sorsa Foundation is a social democratic think tank founded in 2005.