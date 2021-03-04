The Crisis, Disasters and Emergencies Team in Ajman launched the initiative “We reach you for your health”, in coordination with Ajman Police, the Medical District and the municipality, with the aim of protecting citizens and residents of the emirate from infection with the Corona virus.

The initiative is represented by medical staff heading to conduct “Covid-19” examinations for the population in their areas, in order to shorten the time required to go to medical centers to conduct it, and to protect the elderly and the most vulnerable groups.

The team called on those wishing to conduct the examination to cooperate with the medical staff, to ensure safety for everyone, and to limit the spread of Corona.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

