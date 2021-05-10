The Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai emphasized the necessity of adhering to all precautionary and preventive measures and avoiding large gatherings and visits between family and friends during the blessed Eid Al Fitr, in order to preserve the health and safety of society.
