The Dubai Police Resilience Centre organised the second forum for crisis and disaster managers in the Emirate of Dubai, to discuss challenges, opportunities for improvement, future foresight and readiness to deal with emergency crises and respond quickly to them, within the framework of unifying efforts and tools between the various departments and sectors concerned.

The forum, which was organized under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, was attended by crisis and disaster managers from various government departments across the Emirate of Dubai. The forum’s recommendations and suggestions and what was implemented were discussed, while several government departments provided an explanation of their efforts during the past period in achieving readiness to deal with crises, disasters and future challenges, as well as new recommendations aimed at enhancing joint work.

The second forum also discussed future and expected challenges at the global level in the field of emergencies, whether natural, health, technical, technological, etc., and ways to achieve the necessary readiness to deal with them.

Regarding the second forum, the Director of the Resilience Centre at Dubai Police, Brigadier Expert Ahmed Bourguiba, confirmed that it addressed three main axes: the challenges faced in responding to and dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, the challenges in the stage of preparation and readiness, and the suggestions and recommendations to enhance the emergency, crisis and disaster management system, and the stages of recovery from the crisis.

Brigadier Bourguiba stressed that the second forum, which brings together crisis and disaster managers in the Emirates of Dubai, is an extension of the first meeting held in December of last year, in order to discuss expertise and experiences, and to identify the latest changes and challenges facing the world in the field of dealing with crises and resolving them in a way that contributes to enhancing work continuity and the constant readiness of all work teams and concerned parties.

Brigadier Bourguiba said, “The second forum comes within the framework of the constant keenness to make Dubai one of the flexible cities that deals with various unexpected events with complete flexibility, and adapts to various conditions and crises.”

He explained that the forum, which brought together specialists under one roof, contributes to conducting extensive brainstorming to come up with qualitative ideas, initiatives and projects that support government trends by identifying risks, being able to anticipate them, and dealing with them in an effective manner that ensures the continuity of efforts and work in the Emirate of Dubai.