Genoa – Mimmo Criscito back to Ferraris. This time as a fan, no longer as a player and captain of the Grifone. The last time was last May 21, when he played his last match in the rossoblù jersey: a bitter match for Criscito, with Genoa already relegated and the awareness that his third Genoa adventure was about to end, without having the opportunity to keep the promise of ending his career with the jersey of the club that launched him to the national team. He was no longer in the club’s plans and left, maintaining good relations with the CEO Blazquez. Also with a view to the near future in the role of coach of the youth sector. In Toronto Criscito proved to be recovered from a physical point of view, he played 15 games at a good level, also scoring a goal defined as one of the most spectacular of the MLS season. Now he is back in Genoa because the US championship is over, waiting to restart in January with the new season.

Genoa finds itself in an emergency on the left wing with Pajac who is seriously injured and with Czyborra which still does not convince. The technician, after having tried Sabelli on the opposite side than usual, could now turn to the Frendrup option. Blessin is on the hunt for the right idea, waiting for the January market. A purchase will be made and Vasquez’s return from Cremonese is just one of the ideas. A return of Criscito? Difficult, very difficult. It was he himself who explained it over the past few weeks. “The agreement is that he no longer returns as a player but to start a path in the youth sector”. And then it is likely that the former captain will honor the last year of his contract with Toronto by ending his career in Mls. Then there will be space for the youth sector, where Criscito grew up as a boy and where he will have the opportunity to start a career as a coach: “I like the idea of ​​teaching football.”

Yesterday Genoa were in mourning for the death of Gino Bondioli, who passed away at the age of 92 after a long career as a talent scout. “He was the master of observers, an important man in the history of Genoa”, the thought of Michele Sbravati. And Mattia Perin, who Bondioli he took a boy to Pegli, he dedicated a long message to him: «You left tonight while I was on the pitch. In that field, which without you and without your stubbornness I probably would never have been able to tread, at certain levels. You made a head like this to that other great Master who is Michele Sbravati, to take me to the Griffin: “Take him, take him Michele! We straighten his head ”. And so you have and you have done. To you I owe everything I am grateful for in life, they are not words in the wind or taken for granted, if I had not met you, nothing of what happened in my sporting life could have happened. I cry for you Gino, but I will carry you forever in my heart ». –