Genoa – «It’s true, I agreed to return with the minimum wage, I don’t even know how much it is because I haven’t received my first salary yet». Genoa means life for Mimmo Criscito. Returning to the rossoblù for the fifth time in his career, the defender has put his heart before any economic interest in order to return to wearing the shirt of the team that welcomed him for the first time more than 20 years ago. «They’ve always said that I went to Toronto for money, but it’s not true – Criscito admits to Sky Sport – I went to Toronto to gain experience because I was earning less than what I was earning at Genoa a year ago. I have never questioned money, I have always chosen with my heart».

«When we talk about Genoa, for me we talk about life – says Criscito – I had the opportunity to come back and I am very happy to be here. I was born in Naples, but I arrived in Genoa in 2001. My wife is Genoese, my children were born here. I think the God of football has given me a great chance, that of close a beautiful circlea beautiful career.”

Already because these it will be the last months of his career of Criscito who already has clear ideas about the future, but is focused on the present: «We all know that these are my last six months and I want to close them in the best possible way. Then coach of the Genoa youth team? That’s the goal, but now I’m focused on these six months, because I want to close in the best possible way: I want to bring Genoa back to A league».