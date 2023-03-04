Genoa – Twenty years later, the jersey is still the same. And the category too. June 7, 2003 Genoa-Cosenza was the last day of an unfortunate championship for the Grifone, in Serie C with two games to spare. That evening, however, the rossoblù fans found themselves compact and united, ready for the rebirth that would come not without a little suffering in the following seasons. A rebirth well represented by the debut of a then unknown Mimmo Criscito, a sixteen-year-old left-handed player who entered the field ten minutes from the end and later became captain of the Grifone over the years.

What is the first memory that comes to mind?

«The legs that tremble and then the sleepless night, spent together with my mates from the Primavera singing the choirs of the North. The truth is that I still remember everything about that evening. Including the fact that the team was relegated but there was a Champions League atmosphere at Ferraris».

From 2003 to 2023, exactly twenty years.

«A whole life, football and beyond. Twenty intense years and from the point of view of the field it’s not over yet. I’ll stop in June but first I want to help bring Genoa back to Serie A.”

In the stands in Cagliari there was a Sardinian fan who got up every ten minutes and shouted: “Criscito, retire!”. In the end, she was the man of the match, not bad for a near-retiree…

«Twenty years have passed since their debut, they cannot be hidden. But I feel good, physically and mentally. And it’s all thanks to the work I did in the autumn, following the program that the trainer Pilati had drawn up for me».

Once the championship resumed, he only missed the match against Palermo.

«Thanks to the month of training I did, with the Pilati table. For the first time I found myself training alone, a new experience but it didn’t weigh me down: I wanted to be ready for when I trained in Pegli».

When you returned from Canada in October what plans did you have for the future?

«I wanted to stop playing football, I will turn 37 on December 30 and the moment seemed the right one. I received some offers to continue playing but they didn’t convince me. Then came the call from Genoa and then I had no doubts: they asked me for help and I would do anything for Genoa».

Including giving up the captain’s armband and doing six months on minimum wage.

«When I returned there were new hierarchies and it was right to respect them. The armband is in good hands, I’ve made myself available to help the Griffon get back to where he deserves to be. Then I will also be able to begin a new phase of my life.

Have you already decided what to do next?

«The coach, in June I will start thinking about it. For now I’m a player and my mind is focused only on these last eleven games».

Frosinone has been on the run for weeks, now the lead is 11 points: did you expect that?

«It surprised me at the beginning but it has had a constant performance and now it can no longer be defined as a novelty. Grosso is doing a great job but we have to think about reducing the disadvantage as much as possible. We have to look at Frosinone, think about scoring as many points as possible. Knowing that it won’t be easy and that in any case we will have to watch our backs because there are teams behind them that won’t give up».

When he returned to Genoa he found Alberto Gilardino as coach.

«I had him as a teammate at the World Cup in South Africa. As a player on the pitch he has always been badass, a great person outside, a shy boy. As a coach it was a nice surprise, I like how he knows how to explain his football, how he supports his ideas, proposes them, defends them ».

You have shared coaches like Gasperini, Prandelli and Lippi. Do you see any of his masters in Gila again?

«Each coach has his own ideas but in fact I see in him a mix of these technicians, among the best in Italian football. In addition, he also had Ancelotti, another great player».

From 2003 to 2023, twenty years have passed: thinking about it has a bit of an effect…

«Today I saw Lipani in the locker room and I told him: “That day you weren’t even in your parents’ plans…””.

Twenty years of career: with any regrets?

«I don’t have any, perhaps only the 2012 European Championship I lost due to non-football events. But it was an experience that made me grow».

He lived through the entire Preziosi management, now he’s back with 777 Partners. How do you judge the new ownership?

«He has a very specific project in mind, they put money and face. I think Genoa are in excellent hands. I lived the experience in Mls, I saw that when Americans want something they get it».