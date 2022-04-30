He had said no to immediate transfer to Toronto to help the Griffin. Wrong rigor experienced as a drama. And Audero is also moved and consoles him with a kiss
It was all done: transfer, contract, friend Insigne as a new teammate and a new adventure ready to be lived and discovered day after day. Then the turnaround: “No, I’m staying at Genoa. I cannot abandon ship, as captain, in the most difficult moment my team has ever experienced (at least recently) “. Mimmo Criscito, refusing Toronto’s rich offer shortly after January, had made a heartfelt choice. To save Genoa, in fact. But fate can be quite mocking at times.
We are at 93 ‘of the derby between Genoa and Sampdoria, always particularly felt by everyone, yes, but perhaps never like this. Rossoblù and Sampdoria play for their lives, a good chunk of their stay in Serie A is at stake. Genoa: Destro hits his head, the VAR detects a touch of Ferrari’s hand and assigns a penalty that can be worth not only the equal but also a crazy push for the championship finale of Blessin’s men. From the spot he goes, Mimmo Criscito, who entered at the beginning of the second half to bring on the field a bit of that “genoanità” necessary to fight in such a decisive derby. He had remained to save the Griffin … The epilogue, however, is very bitter for him: the Sampdoria goalkeeper Audero flies to his right, intercepts the Genoa captain’s shot from eleven meters and a few seconds later the final whistle arrives, amid the disappointment of all the rossoblù environment, the euphoria of the Sampdoria one and the tears of Criscito. And he who knows what would have happened if that transfer to MLS had actually accepted it all the way …
The post-game touches the heart. Criscito without peace. In tears on the field, wandering around without a destination. Then to apologize to the rossoblù curve, then hugged by his teammates, finally heartened also by his opponents, Audero in the head, touched by the pain of the opponent to the point of smacking him an affectionate kiss. And he who just can’t leave the field, almost as if everything could be redone. But no.
