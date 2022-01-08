Also in December the Italian car market registered a important bending. The sales trend reached -27.5% in the last month of last year, yet another negative figure in a 2021 to forget for the world of four wheels. The situation is complicated, and Unrae also wanted to express all its disappointment towards the government, guilty of not having put in place sufficient measures to guarantee continuity to those small but encouraging signs of recovery that the market had shown in the previous months.

“We reiterate the strong bewilderment due to the Institutions’ decision not to assign the economic resources necessary to incentivize the car market with a three-year plan in the Budget Law – declared Michele Crisci, the number one of Unrae – So far, the scarce resources allocated with “stop and go” interventions have had a positive impact in promoting electric mobility: registrations of full-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles have, in fact, increased by 274% in the last year and a half, with an undoubted positive impact on the renewal of the park and on the reduction of emissions “. The president of the association disputes the absence of a strategy at least in the medium term with an organic intervention plan, a problem that will affect the economic costs of the transition on consumers and the social costs on the workers of a sector that generates a turnover commensurate with 20% of GDP.

“Faced with the discouraging signal of a Budget Law lacking attention to a fundamental sector of the ecological transition, Unrae supports the urgent need to set up a working group that defines a strategy aimed at encouraging the diffusion of latest generation cars, accelerating the renewal of the fleet, promoting recharging infrastructures and launching the tax reform of the sector “, concluded Crisci, reiterating that in a European context where the incentive plans launched in France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom stand out, Italy stands out among the major markets such as the only one not to have foreseen any resources for the automotive sector.