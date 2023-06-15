Is it possible that the car world is so pessimistic? Always seeing the classic glass half full and ready for the famous “it could be worse, it could rain”? Now that the market is going well everyone is complaining that in reality the automakers are simply delivering the accumulated orders. But is it really so? “I would say that we have to make an effort – explained Michele Crisci, president of Unrae, the association of foreign companies – to look at the right side of the glass. There is an invoice, customers are happy, waiting times are normal”.

So the right portion would be the half full one?

“But without ignoring the fact that until recently all car manufacturers had so many backorders that they now sell two cars but deliver three. Now the supply problems are resolved and we are doing well”.

Another recurring (pessimistic) note. The crisis will come again…

“I don’t think the market is going back now. We have no indicators in this regard. Of course, we will no longer sell 2 million cars a year in Italy because we no longer have the pressure of the sales network which was forced to dispose of huge stocks. But now there is more balance between supply and demand: we are in a market without forcing. And this is good because the Italian car market will stabilize on a correct registration figure, which gives room for everyone, without pressure and without trauma. But in any case there is a problem”.

Here you are…

“But it’s not pessimism: it’s just a cold observation because Italy is slow with new technologies. We buy traditional machines, with few electronic systems, rarely full electric or plug-in. This means that, if all European markets move to a hi-tech market, we are not responsible from this point of view. We always buy the same ‘old’ cars. Not the new ones.”

Why?

“There’s a whole narrative here that needs to be changed. Those who opposed electricity used issues that are now outdated: the shortage of columns (this is in part…), the cost of electricity or what we give ourselves to the Chinese (although I don’t understand why before when we gave ourselves up to the Arab oilmen no one ever said nothing…). But these themes are running out. And if everyone says that electric is absolute evil, then eventually people believe it. And so customers wait to buy the next car. Here – I repeat – we risk big. I also told Salvini. The point is not the defense of endothermics, the point is how not to become a second-class market as far as new technologies are concerned. Look at the gigafactories: in Italy, for now, none will be built. A huge shame for employment and for the future of our country. This is why we are trying to draw up an industrial conversion plan with the government”.