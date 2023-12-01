“I have been positive for Covid since Monday evening”, 27 November. “I arrived on a plane from London on Monday, took the car and went to Padua. After I did the swab on Monday evening. And I didn’t move from there“. The professor of microbiology and Democratic Party senator Andrea Crisantiin connection with the show ‘Un Giorno da Pecora’.

Reason for so many details? The hosts of the program broadcast on Rai Radio 1 explain it: some Venetian newspapers – ‘La Voce di Venezia’ is cited, but also ‘Il Gazzettino’ – they wonder if Crisanti took a plane when he tested positive to return to Padua. In the Gazzettino there is also reference to the flight in question, which would be the Ita Airways flight from Rome to Venice last Thursday, 30 November. But Crisanti replies: “I have the medical certificate from 2pm on Thursday, so I could only stay in Padua“.

The microbiologist had written in X that he was positive on November 29, adding: “Thanks to the lifting of containment measures, I could freely go around spreading the infection with the risk of causing a serious illness in a fragile person”. Today the clarification is to say that, as soon as he discovered his positivity, the dem senator isolated himself at home.

Crisanti also received ‘consult’ from his colleague, the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascocalled live, who jokingly decreed: “There’s a bit of a cough. If it’s not a high-risk person, an anti-inflammatory is fine.”