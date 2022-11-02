Andrea Crisanti, the microbiologist loaned to Covid, a (useless) crusade against Orazio Schillaci

Andrea Crisanti über alles. He has not yet entered Parliament, in which he was elected on the lists of the Democratic Party, which he already has started to rage going to undermine the primacy of the trade unionist Aboubakar Soumahoroelected for the Italian Left – Verdi who had presented himself to the Chamber in boots filthy with mud. Chrysantslet’s remember, he is not a virologistas many believe, but a microbiologist who practices at the University of Padua.

THE his enemieslike his teacher Giorgio Palù, called him a simple ‘mosquito specialist‘. The fact is that his fame rises, like several of his colleagues, thanks to the Covid epidemic. He stands for a correct intuition when he collaborated with Luca Zaia and that is that even asymptomatic people could transmit the virus and he did it with a meritorious study of a small population, namely that of Vo Euganeo. Hence the idea of ​​mass screening and quarantine, in a time when there were no vaccines.

However, later on, argued with Zaia about the policy of rapid tampons, and it ended up in court. After these initial merits, however, the professor does not guess one more and begins to have a wandering behavior, at times he approaches the no vax, another distances himself clearly, he says one thing and its opposite, causing confusion in public opinion.

We repeat that it is not the only one, on the contrary. The suspicion that one has on all these Covid – stars, as they have been called, is that the oscillations followed politics and tried to indulge once the vision of the center – left and once that of the center – right, depending on the convenience of the moment. Of all Covid-star Crisanti, however, was the one who placed better, the shrewdest we say. The only one who had approached him – as political successes – was Dr. Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Pisa, and therefore also not a virologist, who became councilor for health of the Puglia region, role from which he resigned.

Matteo Bassetti instead he had aimed the big target and that is he wanted to be the Minister of Health and he also explicitly proposed to Giorgia Meloni, before the elections, but then nothing came of it. Crisanti had also risen to the headlines for a Palladian villa that he had bought for himself even before entering Parliament at the price, it is said, of two million euros. To the controversy that followed he candidly opposed being rich in family.

But you can see that money is important for the professor since as soon as he entered Palazzo Madama he stumbled upon another story in which the euro are the protagonists. In fact, a few days ago, he has declared: “The the remuneration I receive from the ASL and the University of Padua is slightly higher, but above all it is a question of social security contributions and continuity of payment “. But the Venetian ASL immediately retorted:” The economic treatment of the professor on leave is due by the administration to which he or she belongs, that is, by the University of Padua “. In short, if the professor does not work in the ward he does not take the integration, which still seems a fair decision.

But Chrysants does not fit and immediately rushes to look for the reporters to let her know: “It is normal practice, many magistrates already do it and they advised me in the Senate”. And then the ramshackle lunge: “La law is on my side and I am entitled to receive the salary I took a month ago. The ASL of Padua is a den of politicians. The sense that inspired the law I quote is just that. And if the hospital does not want to pay, never mind: it will deal with the University of Padua “.

But how prof? Have you just entered the Senate thanks to politics and then define the ASL of Padua “a den of politicians”? A fall in style that denotes a dangerous hubris. In one fell swoop the professor quarreled with the Veneto Region, the ASL of Padua and with the University. Not bad in terms of political diplomacy. Crisanti is actually a talented parasitologist, hence Palù’s joke about mosquitoes, and for this reason he shouldn’t exaggerate in the search for money. But not happy, the prof temporarily distracted his gaze from the swollen wallet, however direct it against the new Minister of Health, namely Professor Orazio Schillaci, recently resigned from the office of rector of Tor Vergata. “The minister does not understand anything about public health, but he is a good radiologist“.

The the new senator was angry with the idea of ​​removing the masks in the Sanità and bringing back the no-vax doctors. Then the hypothesis of removing the masks came back, but instead the return of unvaccinated doctors became concrete. And so Crisanti blurted out: “Vaccinating for them was a moral obligation. They did very badly not to do it because in this way they harm themselves and others”. And here the professor takes a topical one of those slaps.

In fact it has been amply demonstrated by the world scientific community, the first was the White House doctor Professor Anthony Fauci, who vaccines protect only against the most serious consequences of the disease but they do not prevent the passage of the virus from one person to another, assumed on which the green pass is based. So the green pass was an absolutely useless act from a scientific point of view because vaccinated and unvaccinated infect equally.

At this point thousands of people could not work and earn for a scientifically wrong measure. In televised debates this point is never well quoted: the green pass does not serve a nothing. The former minister Speranza then made a political mistake supported by ‘experts’ who advised him badly. After all, the famous CTS, who ruled Italy at the time of the plague, strangely enough, did not have any virologist on board while he was full of all the other (useless, in this case) medical specialties. I wonder why?

So, returning to the present, Professor Chrysants insists on topical why no vaxes do not harm others at all but only themselves. Perhaps he has not yet understood Italian politics well and we advise him to devote himself more, in this period so anomalous from a climatic point of view, to observing the mosquitoes that have invaded Italy completely out of season. It would be more useful to the community.

