Crisanti to Schillaci: “Our priority is to protect the fragile”

Andrea Crisantivirologist and senator of the Pd harshly criticizes the first decisions taken by new minister of the Health Horace Schillaci on the fight to Covid. “Schillaci, – Crisanti explains to ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Radio Capital – must be judged on the basis of facts. But if his first move is to remove the masks in hospitalsthen I venture to say that of public health does not understand anything. The use of masks in the hospital had positive effects on hospital infections. Taking off the aligners in the hospital is one measure from illiterate from public health. We are in a balanced situation thanks to vaccines, but Covid it has not disappeared – explained Crisanti – We still do not know the evolutionary capacity of the virus to generate variants capable of causing severe illness. Let’s not forget – continues Crisanti – that our priority remains protect the frail. If we remove the masks in the hospital we go to the opposite directionbecause in the hospital and in the RSA there are precisely the fragile “.

The virologist and senator also criticizes the choice of rendering weekly the bulletin Covid: “If the majority of Government wants to demonstrate that there is no longer Covid and that the measures they will implement have no impact – this is Crisanti’s reasoning – then they did not have to remove the daily bulletin on Covid data, but they had to expect it to remain to show that the easing of measures has no impact. I think the transparency is a measure of respect towards everyone. I did not expect the government to start with its measures from Covid. I stayed disappointed by Meloni who in the Senate did not mention vaccines and winked at populist positions and no vax “.

