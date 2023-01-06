Crisanti and the unflattering judgments of his colleagues: “But which virologist”

Andrew Chrysanthemums continues to be the focus of storm for the case involving also the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia and mutual accusations with lots of eavesdropping telephone calls and threats of complaints for emergency management Covid. Complicating things for the virologist e Senator of the Democratic Partythe declarations also arrive – we read in La Verità – from some of his members known colleagues scientists, and it emerges that Chrysanthemums in his environment he does not enjoy much consideration. George Paluan eminent scientist speaks of his colleague thus: “Chrysanthemums – Palù said on Tv7 – he is a my pupilin the sense that academically I called it in London. He’s not a virologistHe has not never published a job of virologyI have to say that in the last 10 years He has not not even published a work of microbiology“.

Palu then – continues La Verità – he increases the dose against his colleague. “I did a certain difficulty to call himI tell it like it is, he is a mosquito expert“, defined the current president of Aifawondering under what title some spoke pseudovirologists. “He also makes his decree as President of the Republic and sanctions a lockdown: I wonder a what title“, sank the professor seraphic. “And then, on what basis?”. Also my colleague Stefano Merigliano, former president of the medical school of Padua accuses him. “I could say – he confesses to La Stampa – that I am the co-author of the “Vo’ projectI did all the swabs and I coordinated all the volunteers, Crisanti a Vo’ It did not come not even to do a sting“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

