Crisanti against the new minister Schillaci: “He doesn’t understand anything about health care”

The microbiologist and senator of the Democratic Party Andrea Crisanti lashes out against the new Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci.

In an interview with Radio Capital, in fact, Crisanti, speaking of Minister Schillaci, said: “I did not know him, but I think that if the first decision is to remove the mask in hospitals, then I say: dear minister of health you do not understands nothing “.

“He is a good radiologist” added Crisanti who then increased the dose: “Removing the masks in the hospital is a measure for public health illiterates”.

“We are in a balanced situation thanks to vaccines, but Covid has not disappeared,” added the virologist.

“We still do not know the evolutionary capacity of the virus to generate variants capable of causing severe disease. Let’s not forget that our priority remains to protect the fragile. If we remove the masks in the hospital we go in the opposite direction: because in the hospital and in the RSA there are precisely the frail “.

Crisanti also criticizes the government’s decision to make the Covid data bulletin weekly: “If the government majority wants to demonstrate that there is no longer Covid and that the measures they will implement have no impact then they should not have removed the daily bulletin on Covid data, but they had to expect it to stay, to show that the easing of measures has no impact “.

“I did not expect the government to start with its measures from Covid, I was disappointed by Meloni who did not mention vaccines in the Senate and winked at populist positions and No vax” declared senator dem again.

And on the controversy over his salary, he declares: “The law is on my side.”