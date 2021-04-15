Today we continue with the good news. We already have the Xbox release date of Crystals. Developers Dreams Uncorporated Y SYCK, together with one of the distributors Modus games, they have announced one of the dates we have been waiting for so long. The July 20th We can enjoy Cris Tales on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.
Cris Tales confirms its release date on Xbox
This RPG is the perfect combination of branching storylines and groundbreaking combat that lets you explore how actions repeat themselves over time. We will live the awakening of Crisbell, a time magician who together with her fantastic companions will face a dark future. Crystals is a tribute to classic RPGs like Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy VI Y Valkyrie Profile, without counting others a little more modern such as Bravely Default Y Person 5.
The decisions we make in Crystals They will be fundamental for the development of history, since we can explore and learn from the past to help us make decisions in the present, but everything has a cost and that is the alteration of the course of the future. Your mission is to stop the conspiracy of the Empress and rewrite the future of the nation, for this you must make valuable allies to help you defeat dangerous enemies. The beautiful 2D art of Crystals It will make this experience truly impressive for anyone who is willing to give it a try.
