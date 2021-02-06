Franco Giordano, the eldest son of Romina Yan, who died in 2010, turns 21 today, Saturday February 6, and his grandmother Cris Morena gave him an emotional greeting on social networks.

In the first minute of the day, Cris Morena posted messages for Franco, son of Romina Yan and producer Darío Giordano. They were words of enormous affection, best wishes, and a series of photos of different moments in the young man’s life.

On Instagram, the producer wrote for her grandson Franco: “Fran, grandson of my soul, persevering seeker of love in all its forms … of the heart, of music, of making songs, of friends, family, of universal love , the one who leaves a mark and delivers service … “.

And he added: “Proud and happy to have you in my life, learning from each other … 21 years are to look back with tenderness, and with your courage and passion to walk forward full of that bright smile and those sweet eyes that look and see deep …. “.

Cris Morena wrote a very emotional text to celebrate the 21 years of her grandson Franco, Romina Yan’s eldest son. Instagram photo.

“Happy birthday sweetheart! I hug you and wish you a full life in everything !! I LOVE YOU, abu titi “, Cris closed the post dedicated to his eldest grandson on his birthday.

Also on Twitter Cris Morena expressed his desire for a “full life in everything” for Franco. He did it with these words:

Fran grandson of my soul, persevering seeker of love in all its forms … of the heart. Proud and happy to have you in my life, learning from each other …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY cute love🎂🎂!

I hug you and wish you a full life in everything !! I LOVE YOU, abu titi.🙌❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g7Qjhmiv79 – CRIS MORENA (@soycrismorena) February 6, 2021

ACE