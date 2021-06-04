Cris Morena revealed that Luis Miguel He wanted to conquer her and told how was the meeting they had in Los Angeles, United States, when she traveled to interview him.

The producer made that confession in the tribute that Jey Mammón paid him in his cycle The Mammons (America, in the special hours of 20:30) on the 30th anniversary of Play with me, the successful cycle that Cris led on Telefe.

It all started when, evoking the days of Play with me, Jey asked Cris about the interview he had done with the Mexican singer in that program.

“I interviewed many people in Play … Luis Miguel was not the one who most …. “, Cris recalled.” Sure, but now there’s the boom, did you see? “, Jey interrupted her. And she added: “Luis Miguel was special because Luis Miguel invited me to Los Angeles …”.

Cris Morena, 30 years after “Play with me”, in “Los Mammones” (America). Capture TV.

“This boy doesn’t respect anything!” Gabriel Schultz intervened, alluding to the fact that at that time Cris Morena was married to Gustavo Yankelevich, the father of her two children: Romina Yan and Tomás Yankelevich.

Amused, Cris started to laugh and said: “But it is worth not respecting, in some cases …”.

“It was on a yacht that of Luis Miguel …”, Jey recalled as images of the interview that Cris did with the Mexican singer were seen. “Guys, he had rented the yacht to make notes; he never went out or anything,” she clarified, kicking the myth that the yacht was from Luismi.



Cris Morena was honored by Jey Mammón on the 30th anniversary of “Play with me”. Capture TV.

“Was he looking into his eyes (Luis Miguel) at that time, because now they say that no one can look him in the eye …”, Jey wanted to know. And she answered bluntly: “He looked me in the eye, he sang me songs and … many things.”

Determined to be completely honest, she admitted that Luis Miguel insisted but that she warned him that she was not a single woman. “I told him I was married and he told me ‘I don’t care about anything,'” Cris synthesized, between laughter.

The first day of “Play with me”

“Happy 30 years of Play with me“I wish Jey Mammón to Cris Morena at the beginning of the tribute he paid her in The Mammons, and he invited her to tell how the first broadcast of the cycle that was so successful had been on Telefe.

“30 years ago, a day like today – Cris recalled – … it was a glory, a rostrum full of boys … tremendous nerves … And total happiness for four years … And one more year, what was that of Play with everyone, which was also wonderful. “

“I spent my adolescence and I even got married in the military era. So, I had one thing left in ‘Let’s be free’,” explained the producer about the state of mind with which she faced those cycles.

Spicy questions and answers

The question and answer ping pong game called “21 to 21” began with Cris Morena scoring Jey when he indicated “To that camera”, seeing that she was looking the other way.

“Yes, sir, he was looking there because he wanted to see me,” replied the producer. And he marked Jey his long television experience with a forceful phrase: “Don’t tell me where I have to look because … I have a camera here,” he pointed out, “I have the crane here and I have another camera here, which is taking you to you … And besides, I see the monitors. ”

Then, the game of the program where the interviewee responds by yes or by not lifting paddles with those words, he headed for his usual course: that of a ping pong of very diverse content that Cris answered with wit and a sense of humor. So were the questions and answers:

