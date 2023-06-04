Second success of his career for the blue in 28’08”83 in Pacé, France. Silver Italy with the men’s team, fourth in the women’s

Yeman Crippa returns to the track and wins again in the 10,000m European Cup. The blue prevails in Pacé, in France, with a time of 28’08″83 at the end of a tactical race and resolved by placing the decisive attack on the last 1000m, run in 2’33”. Another triumph of the Trentino champion, reigning European champion over the distance, in the second success of his career in this review after the success of 2019 in London.

Italy beaten — In teams, Italy is the silver medal, on the second step of the podium behind Israel but ahead of the hosts and outgoing champions France. In fifth place individual Eyob Faniel with a personal best of 28’19”01 while Iliass Aouani finishes 17th (28’42”72) who breaks away from the leading group in the penultimate kilometre. Then come Alberto Mondazzi, with the 29th best time in 29’08”16, and Pasquale Selvarolo, thirtieth in 29’08”39 while Nekagenet Crippa retires during the fourth kilometre. It is the third Italian victory for men in the European Cup, in the roll of honor which also sees Daniele Meucci’s first place in 2016. “A success in the blue shirt is always important – comments Yeman Crippa – even if I would have liked to race more strong. Now I have scheduled the 3000m in Pergine Valsugana on June 17th and the 5000m in the European team championships in Chorzow, Poland, a week later. At the World Championships in August in Budapest I would like to focus instead on the 10,000 meters and I hope that this victory will be useful for earning qualification based on the rankings”. See also Renfe sells more than 10,000 tickets for the AVE Murcia-Madrid during the first 20 hours

Fourth the blue — The women’s team finished fourth. The best of the Italians are two debutants in the absolute national team, both with their personnel lowered by almost half a minute: the Piedmontese Elisa Palmero, who manages to place 12th in 33’02″48, and the 22-year-old Sara Nestola from Emilia, 14th in 33’05 ”54 to become the fourth Italian under 23 ever on the distance. Completing the team’s result is Rebecca Lonedo, with the 21st overall time in 33’28”75 and third place in Serie B, a dozen seconds from her own limit set in the last edition. Anna Arnaudo stops, out at the seventh kilometre, and the marathon runner Giovanna Epis, who fell after a kilometer and a half, as well as Giovanna Selva who in the other series gives up when there are two thousand meters to go. The German Alina Reh wins, second a year ago and this time to victory in 32’15”47 against the Ukrainian Zinenko and her compatriot Mayer (32’35”95). In the team classification, Germany is therefore confirmed ahead of Spain and Ukraine. See also Frankfurt first European title in 42 years!

