League, Crippa to Affaritaliani.it: “Italian citizenship is a journey and a person has to earn it. The current law is fine”

“Italy is the country in Europe where every year more citizenships are granted to foreigners. And citizenship is earned and not given away. So the current law is fine the way it is.” Andrea Crippavice-secretary of the League interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomments on the words of the deputy prime minister and secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani who, yesterday evening, at La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica he relaunched the Ius Schola proposal, stating that there is no U-turn on the part of the Azzurri and that he has put the Forza Italia parliamentary groups to work to present a bill.

“Italian citizenship is a journey and a person has to earn it. The current law is fine. The Ius Scholae is certainly not a priority for today’s Italy and, I remind you, it is not even in the electoral program with which the Center-Right won the political elections in September 2022. The League, let it be clear, will never agree to vote for the Ius Scholae or any other proposal that shortens the time to grant Italian citizenship. The law is fine as it is now and should not be touched.“, concludes Crippa.

Read also/ Migrants, Tajani at La Piazza relaunches on Ius Scholae: “No backtracking, let’s look into the issue” – Affaritaliani.it