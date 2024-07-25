Pearl Abyss has announced that Crimson Desert will be playable at Gamescom 2024: The Cologne event will take place from August 21 to 25 at the Koelenmesse, and a demo of the game will be available for visitors at the developer’s booth.

“For the first time Crimson Desert will be available for public testing in playable form at the Pearl Abyss booth at Gamescom in Cologne,” the studio announced in a press release.

“We are counting down the days: we can’t wait to meet the event visitors and players from all over the world who are eagerly awaiting the release of Crimson Desert“, concludes the note from Pearl Abyss.