According to information shared by the South Korean studio, this demo will highlight the action mechanics of Crimson Desert, with players taking on the role of Kliff as a playable character. The demo will open in the midst of the chaos of a battlefield, with a tutorial that will detail the basic mechanics of the game, such as attacks, parries, dodges and special abilities.

A few weeks ago Pearl Abyss announced its participation in the Gamescom 2024 from August 21st to 25th, where for the occasion it will present news on the long-awaited action RPG Crimson Desert and one demo of which more precise details have now been revealed.

One demo, 4 bosses

After that, players will be transported to a mysterious area where they can decide which of the four unique bosses available, with battles taking place in different locations, from snowy areas to vast plains. Each boss will feature different mechanics and fighting styles, offering a new challenge every time the demo is replayed. Additionally, players will be able to combine various elements, such as Kliff’s sword and shield, the bow, and various skills to create a different moveset.

Obviously, these details should be of most interest to those lucky enough to get their hands on the demo at Gamescom, but they also serve to provide some context for this hands-on version of Crimson Desert in light of any videos that may surface online during the Cologne show, or perhaps in light of a public release that will be released after the event.

Crismon Desert is currently in development for PC with other platforms yet to be revealed, as well as a release date. Previously, a leaker suggested a release in early 2025. In the meantime, you can while away the time with our special with all the news that emerged from last year’s Gamescom.