Pearly Abyss, the studio behind Black Desert Onlinehas released a new trailer for its upcoming open-world single-player RPG, crimson desertgiving us our first look at new gameplay since 2020. The studio released this trailer as part of Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night Live presentation for the gamescomand features new 4K footage of protagonist Kliff investigating the Hernand region.

It also highlights various other areas in this sprawling open world, NPCs, and more. And of course, it includes a healthy dose of the game’s melee combat and wrestling-inspired moves. As you can see in the trailer above, some of the gameplay in the game is also shown, such as skydiving, Kliff climbing buildings and trees, among others. Some minigames present in the game are also shown. crimson desertsuch as fishing, arm wrestling, and what happens when trying to tame wild horses.

‘Powered with Next Generation Engine’BlackSpace Engine‘ by Pearl Abyss, crimson desert it is an open world action-adventure game,” reads a press release. “With a captivating environment and realistic characters, crimson desert tells the story of mercenaries struggling to survive on the sprawling continent of Pywel.”

Pearl Abyss states that it is aiming for a simultaneous global release of crimson desert on PC and consoles. Although studio CEO Jin-Young Heo stated earlier this year that the game was targeting a fall 2023 release window, there is still no word on when to expect its release.

Via: Game Informer

note of editor: It is not a game that I expect but hopefully for fans of the genre it is what they are waiting for. I feel like it doesn’t bode well for games to be delayed for so long, they generally fail to survive the hype or give the wrong idea of ​​what one finds in the final product.