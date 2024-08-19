Pearly Abyss has released a new Crimson Desert gameplay video for Gamescomwith seven minutes of in-game action that also includes the fight with the powerful boss White Horn and effectively presents the contents of the demo for the Cologne fair.

In the video we see the protagonist of the game facing a group of soldiers, and then being chased by a huge white-coated monsternamely the White Horn: a creature that the locals consider to be some sort of ferocious deity, and it soon becomes clear why.

The fight with the boss turns out to be very challenging: the beast is used to crushing its opponents and tries to do so with our character on more than one occasion, missing the target only thanks to some quick lateral dodges.

Victory comes only after several minutes of suffering in which the protagonist of Crimson Desert uses all his resources, stringing together devastating special maneuvers that ultimately manage to get the better of the monster.