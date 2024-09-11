If you want to know more Crimson Desertthe interesting open world action RPG with a fantasy setting from Pearl Abyss, this new very long video will probably satisfy your curiosity for quite a while, considering that it shows over 50 minutes of gameplay.

This is a gameplay video recorded live, which shows a demo of Crimson Desert and allows you to evaluate its gameplay more closely, given the amount of things it shows, including game situations, settingsaction and narrative phases.

Overall, Pearl Abyss’ new action RPG proves to be a strange beast, starting with its particular setting: more than a medieval fantasy, it stages a setting that oscillates between realism and fantasy pushed, as well as bringing together a large amount of different gameplay mechanics and features.