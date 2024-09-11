If you want to know more Crimson Desertthe interesting open world action RPG with a fantasy setting from Pearl Abyss, this new very long video will probably satisfy your curiosity for quite a while, considering that it shows over 50 minutes of gameplay.
This is a gameplay video recorded live, which shows a demo of Crimson Desert and allows you to evaluate its gameplay more closely, given the amount of things it shows, including game situations, settingsaction and narrative phases.
Overall, Pearl Abyss’ new action RPG proves to be a strange beast, starting with its particular setting: more than a medieval fantasy, it stages a setting that oscillates between realism and fantasy pushed, as well as bringing together a large amount of different gameplay mechanics and features.
A closer look at the world of Pywel
This extended gameplay video of Crimson Desert offers in particular the opportunity to take a detailed look at the Pywel’s worldprotagonist of the open world created by Pearl Abyss.
In this vast and varied setting, the protagonist Kliff finds himself carrying out various quests that lead him to explore numerous scenarios, and come into contact with various characters and creatures.
The footage also provides a glimpse of some of the combat mechanics against a group called the Black Bears, with the protagonist even engaging in a tense duel against the enemy Split Horn.
Last month, at Gamescom 2024, we saw three videos of three boss fights in different settings for Crimson Desert, and we also got to try out this crazy action game – probably too crazy, in our opinion.
