Pearl Abyss has unveiled that DokeV and Crimson Desert They were postponed. Specifically, the open world action with monster collector mechanics will arrive on a date to be specified, while the action RPG with a medieval fantasy setting is now expected no earlier than the second half of 2023.

The confirmation comes from the company’s latest report for the closing of the third fiscal quarter. According to the statements of the CEO Heo Jin-Young, the development of Crimson Desert should end in second half of 2023. Depending on the timing, however, the actual launch could take place later, based on market conditions.

“The company expects to complete development of Crimson Desert during the second half of 2023 and we will decide a release date based on market conditions and discussions with our partners,” Jin-Young said. Crimson Desert was originally scheduled for 2021, but the company was eventually forced to postpone it to 2022. Apparently the project is proving to be bigger or more problematic than expected, as it could come out two years behind schedule originals.

As for DokeV, according to the MassivelyOp portal, rumors say that multiple developers they left the studio. Pearl Abyss confirmed the streamlining of the team, explaining that this occurred following the completion of the company’s internal programming.

Furthermore, the company has hinted that its priority is Crimson Desert, on which it has allocated more resources and personnel this year, which would explain why the postponement of DokeV.

“DokeV together with Crimson Desert are developed following our internal roadmap. However since the beginning of the year our core development team is dedicated to Crimson Desert, we will do our best so that for DokeV we will be able to share more information about the game” .

Update: an official press release from Pearl Abyss corrects some of the above information, especially with reference to the development of DokeV which would be continuing as initially planned.

“DokeV core developers, including lead producer Sangyoung Kim and lead game designer Changkee Nam, are still fully working on the project,” the team statement reads. “The release window for DokeV has not yet been decided. We expect to communicate more details in the near future.”

So there is not yet a precisely planned release period and therefore the idea that the game has been moved precisely to 2024 expires. In any case, the development continues with the project managers still in office.