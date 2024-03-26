Drones that smuggle telephones and drugs over the prison wall, fellow inmates who pass on messages about attacks or lawyers who are put under pressure: even from the strictest prison regime, top criminals can continue their trade. According to the Public Prosecution Service, a new investigation team must put an end to this. “Ridouan Taghi has opened our eyes.”

