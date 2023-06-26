Estadão Contenti

06/26/2023 – 2:36 pm

Investigations by the Federal and Civil Police point out that the Discord platform – which allows for online conversations and video transmissions, and which is popular for games and podcasts – is being increasingly used to commit crimes against adolescents. Criminals have used the app to blackmail girls, commit sexual abuse, assault and mutilation, as reported by the program. Fantasticfrom TV Globo, on Sunday, 25.

One of the accused was arrested in April by the Federal Police. There are reports of at least ten victims of the aggressor. Some of them had the author’s nickname engraved on the body with a blade, according to the report.

Investigations by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPSP) also discovered on the computers of the accused several folders with photos and videos of girls who were raped and blackmailed. One of the folders was labeled “Rapeable Sluts Backup”.

Among the victims is a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Joinville (SC) last year to meet a man she met through Discord. She ended up in a house in São Paulo with other teenagers. There, she was forced to take drugs and was abused by different aggressors for two weeks.

“At first they just talked, saying that he was her friend, that she could go there, that it would be really cool, that there wouldn’t be any adults bothering her. He sent a ride app from here for her to go there. And on the first day already, he forced relations with her. After that they went to another house. Once there, they drugged her and forced her to have sex again. And they beat her, they cut her”, a sister of the victim told the Fantastic.

Discord speaks of ‘zero tolerance policy’ to activities harmful to society

In a note to the newspaper The State of S. Paulosigned by Discord’s head of security, Clint Smith, Discord stated that, “in Brazil, 99.9% of Discord communities have never violated our policies” and that there is “a zero tolerance policy for activities on our platform that are potentially harmful to society”.

The platform claims that it removed “98% of the communities we identified in the last six months for showing child abuse material in Brazil”. “Currently, more than 15% of our staff is focused on the security topic – that means we have more employees working on security than on marketing.”

