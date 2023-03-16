A Police officer shot a criminal to death and injured an accomplice when a gang tried to steal the motorcycle on which he was traveling through the streets of the City of Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to judicial and police sources.

The event occurred on Monday night, around 08:30 pm, in the streets of La Merced and Bolivia, in the town of Villa Pineral in that city.

Judicial and police sources indicated that it all began when a police officer from that country was riding a motorcycle, dressed in civilian clothes. At that time, at least four criminals distributed on three motorcycles intercepted it to rob it.

According to sources, the cash tried to escape but the assailants fired shots at his person. Faced with that situation, The policeman took out his service weapon and had a shootout that ended with one of the robbers being killed on the spot.

The offender was identified by the Police as Ricardo Alexis Valdez, 18 years old, had a criminal record and an active arrest warrant for repeated robberies.

Meanwhile, his accomplices fled on motorcycles without completing the robbery and local police station personnel were alerted to what had happened.

Minutes later, a young man was admitted to the Posadas hospital, shot in the abdomen, leg and arm, and was taken into custody on suspicion of having participated in the assault on the police officer; the latter He was unharmed and was released since, for the Prosecutor’s Office, it was a homicide in legitimate defense.



The apprehended suspect also had a criminal record, police sources reported.

On the other hand, eleven used ammunition and the policeman’s regulation weapon were found at the crime scene.

Now, the fact is investigated by the prosecutor Favio Cardigonde, in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) 7 of the San Martín Judicial Department.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA