Four men escaped from a closed clinic in Straubing, Lower Bavaria, on Saturday evening. According to the police, extensive manhunts are underway. © Armin Weigel/dpa

Four criminals who escaped from a psychiatric facility in Lower Bavaria are on the run. The police are following up on numerous witness reports. Consequences are now being discussed.

Straubing – The four criminals who escaped from a closed facility in Straubing are said to have threatened an employee there with death. The situation was “acutely life-threatening”, which is why a security employee opened the gate, according to the Lower Bavaria district, which runs the clinic. While the manhunt for the men is in full swing, according to the police, a political discussion about possible consequences has begun.

According to the findings, the four men overpowered and beat an employee at the district hospital (BKH) on Saturday evening and forced him to go with them into the entrance area. The men were unable to escape due to four security doors connected in series. They threatened the employee with a sharp object that they would kill him if the doors were not opened.

After the security guard opened the lock, the men left the injured employee behind and fled on foot.

Dangerous group dynamics

The fugitives, aged 27, 28 and 31, are considered dangerous “due to the manner in which they fled and the associated group dynamics,” the district spokesman said. The public prosecutor’s office and the criminal investigation department are investigating on suspicion of hostage-taking and dangerous bodily harm.

However, doctors and security forces do not assume “that they will endanger or injure third parties without a specific reason,” it said. However, protecting the population is the top priority. Citizens are still asked to call the police emergency number 110 if they notice anything suspicious.

One patient was convicted of theft, another of assault in the drug scene and theft, and two patients of violations of the Narcotics Act and assault in the drug scene. For three patients, the plan was to recommend that treatment be discontinued. For the fourth patient, treatment discontinuation was not planned.

Did not return from parole

One of the men had recently committed a so-called abuse of release: he had not returned from a day release and had to be picked up and brought back by the police, a spokeswoman explained.

BKH chief physician Joachim Nitschke said they were aware that the citizens’ sense of security had suffered as a result of the weekend’s incidents. “I understand this and regret this situation. Nevertheless, it should be pointed out that the BKH Straubing is a very safe facility where, compared to the national average, there are very few abuses of the relaxation of restrictions.”

Nitschke suggested developing regulations to enable patients to be transferred to a correctional facility earlier if the clinic recommended that treatment be stopped. In this case, the staff would have acted in accordance with safety regulations.

Bavaria’s Social Minister Ulrike Scharf (CSU) also called for an investigation into “whether in certain cases treatment terminations and transfer to correctional facilities can be carried out more quickly and with legal certainty.” The correctional system must not pose a danger to the population or hospital staff. The security concepts in the facilities must be tightened and improved throughout Bavaria, said the minister.

Criticism from the state parliament opposition

There was clear criticism from the SPD in the state parliament. The announcement by Social Affairs Minister Scharf that everything would be examined after the incident should not “fizzle out in an ad hoc actionism,” said Horst Arnold, SPD spokesman for constitutional, legal and parliamentary affairs. The escape case must be analyzed ruthlessly and self-critically, he demanded, and spoke of a disaster for the state government.

Another case is causing additional discussion: On August 9, an inmate from the Mainkofen District Hospital in Deggendorf, Lower Bavaria, escaped – albeit during an accompanied day release. In this respect, the cases are not comparable, said Nitschke.

The 24-year-old from Mainkofen, who was convicted of manslaughter in 2022 and is classified as mentally ill, escaped from his companions while visiting the cinema in Plattling. Almost eight hours later, he was caught by the police and taken back to the clinic. dpa