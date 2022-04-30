Wizards of the Coast announces the availability of the new Magic the Gathering card game expansionwhich is named Streets of New Capenna. As of April 29, it is already possible to acquire it in physical stores and online, as well as MTG Arena.

Regarding this new content, he spoke Mark Rosewater, who is design leader in charge of the franchise. He explained the concept behind this wave of cards and what their release entails.

According to rosewater ‘much of the charm of the collection is that we tap into the mystery behind crime narrative genres’.

To the above, he added ‘we spent a lot of time talking about all the branches of the crime genre and the goal was to break it up in such a way that each of the five families had enough background to work with’. He later revealed the reason for giving the collection a special setting.

Commenting on the expansion Streets of New Capenna from Magic the Gathering, Mark Rosewater said ‘in addition, one of the decisions we made from the beginning together with the creative team was to align the graphic ideas with the setting that existed in the US in the 1920s’.

So the idea was to take advantage of a very exciting period in the history of the United States, when prohibition it made the criminal gangs appear and grow.

What does the new Magic the Gathering expansion include?

The theme of expanding Magic the Gathering is the conflict between five powerful and mysterious families of the underworld. They all compete for dominance New Capenna.

But this card game has a lot of fantasy elements, so the fight is not between ordinary gangsters. Built by angels, the current metropolis is ruled by demons, a very interesting approach, so the competition is fierce.

The collection comprises 281 cards with illustrations inspired by the art decoan artistic movement that was very popular in the 20s and 30s of the last century.

Streets of New Capenna is available in the formats of Draft Boosters, Edition Packs Y Collector’s Packs. Crime families feature themed booster packs and decks. Boxes include promo card Jaxis the Troublemakerbut there is still more.

is the letter box topper, Gala Greeters, which has a special art for each region.