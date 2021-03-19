The Tiktok portal comes from China. It is the digital playground for the youngest. The mafiosi captured him in Italy. They show off, pose and show the state how weak it is.

E.t is a tribute to the world of crime, but to the people in the Tiktok video, Emanuele Sibillo is a saint. They kiss his bust, let children touch it and kneel in prayer in front of the small votive chapel that someone built for the Camorra baby boss who was murdered in 2015. The video was shot in the streets of Naples, decorated with pink emoji hearts and the whole thing was underlined with melodramatic music. It immediately went viral. It is not the only video on Tiktok that has Emanuelle Sibillo alias ES17 – the acronym of his name followed by his lucky number – as its protagonist. There are hundreds of them.

Some of them show seconds of selfies that are cleverly combined with photos of Sibillo and accompanied by messages of loyalty and love for the criminal who was shot in a gang war at the age of nineteen. There are dozens of videos showing clips from a Sky documentary tracing his criminal biography. And there are even more videos of young women repeating the scene in which Mariarca Savarese, Sibillo’s girlfriend, analyzes the Camorrista’s life as if he were a modern Robin Hood – the baby boss was accused of several murders. Between weird dance videos and teenagers showing off something funny, ES17 is a star on Tiktok.