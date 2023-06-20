Inmates working in prison workshops in Germany receive between 1.37 and 2.20 euros per hour. Too little, when the minimum wage in this country is 12 euros an hour, as ruled by the German Constitutional Court, which considers that this ridiculous remuneration violates the principle of resocialization. The togados also establish that the current legislation on the payment for their prison work to inmates in the federal states of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia violates the German fundamental law. The German highest court has thus addressed, in a ruling announced on Tuesday, the complaints filed by two inmates serving sentences in those two territories and who consider the money they receive for working in prison workshops ridiculous and unfair.

The concepts to apply the constitutional requirement of resocialization “are not coherent nor are they free of contradictions,” criticizes the court. It is not clear, for example, how important the labor factor is (compared to other “treatment measures”), what objectives must be achieved with the labor regime in the prison system and what purposes the planned remuneration serves. In any case, the court based in the southern town of Karlsruhe has ordered the authorities of Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia to regulate the remuneration of prisoners, a measure that the rest of the federal states must also take when establishing the precedent sentence. . The German Constitution has not ordered, however, to raise and correct these salaries with retroactive effect.

Labor for companies



In both Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as in another ten of the sixteen federal states, all inmates are forced to work in workshops as a re-socialization measure, in most cases with the possibility of obtaining a degree professional deformation. Forced labor is prohibited by law in this country, but the Constitution makes an exception in the case of jail sentences handed down by the courts. Only in Brandenburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Saxony can prisoners decide whether or not to work. The work is carried out in prison workshops, frequently in carpentry or blacksmith shops, or at the service of companies that delegate to the prisons the tasks of selecting, packaging or assembling products.

Some ninety firms take advantage of prison labor, mostly small and medium-sized companies, but also large automobile companies such as Volkswagen or BMW. The remuneration of the inmates is calculated according to a scale that establishes as a guide 9% of the average income of all workers registered with the German social security.

It is not the first time that the Constitutional Court considers the salaries of prisoners too low. 25 years ago, he also ordered a review of his salaries, considering them unconstitutional, since then the guide scale was only 5%. To justify the low payments, the representatives of the two denounced States argued that there must be a discrepancy between their remuneration and the minimum wage due to the low qualification and productivity of the prisoners. Two thirds lack professional training and more than half have not completed compulsory school studies. Bavaria also stressed that the 30 million euros per year that flow into its coffers for the work of its inmates are a minimal part of the 400 million per year that the maintenance of the detention centers costs.