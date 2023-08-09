In June 2022, the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged the Government of Nicolás Maduro to “adopt measures to guarantee that democratic and civic space is not unduly restricted.” this in response to complaints persecution and criminalization of protests.

But just a month later, six trade unionists were arrested and a few days ago sentenced to 16 years in prison. The Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, assured that they were not workers but “conspirators”.

Although the prosecutor assures that they were not union members, the Office of the High Commissioner, in one of its reports, questioned the arrest of the “unionists”, exhorting the authorities.

For Saab, the convicts intended to “attack democracy.” He explained that, in the Venezuelan Institute of Social Security (IVSS), where employees who work legally are registered, the convicted are listed as “unemployed” and that none of them presented records during the trial that accredited them as members of any union organization. .

We reject the brutal sentence of 16 years against the workers: Alcides Bracho, Alonso Meléndez, Emilio Negrín, Gabriel Blanco, Néstor Astudillo and Reynaldo Cortes. Venezuela’s justice system is flawed @IntlCrimCourt An arbitrary conviction of “conspiracy” for… pic.twitter.com/5uFL8FD7cn — PROVE (@_Provea) August 1, 2023

The prosecutor reiterated that Reynaldo Cortés, Alonso Meléndez, Alcides Bracho, Néstor Astudillo, Gabriel Blanco and Emilio Negrín belonged to a “subversive organization” that acted “outside the law (…) conspiring against democracy in the country.”

He assured that the group had planned actions against the Government, such as “acts of sabotage and hindering the activities of July 5, 2022”, where “President Nicolás Maduro and the military high command were present.”

The Efe Agency highlights that the prosecutor said that he addressed the case with representatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) in Caracas, who, he assured, “were satisfied” with the information provided to them, which maintains that the men were not prosecuted for requesting salary improvements.

Political prisoners

According to the Penal Forum of Venezuela, 288 political prisoners were counted in the country until August 4. Men 268 and 20 women. Of which 133 are civilians and 155 military.

“Once again the government of Nicolás Maduro has committed an act against human rights. It has sentenced six innocent men,” said Yorbelis Oropeza, wife of Alcides Bracho.

The accused

Alcides Bracho: Plastic artist and teacher. Unionist in the Venezuelan Federation of Teachers (FVM). He was arrested in a raid.

Emilio Negrin: President of the Federation of Court Workers and member of the National Union Coalition. He was detained at his house on the outskirts of the capital.

Gabriel Blanco: Director of communication of the Caracas Section of the Central de Trabajadores of the Independent Trade Union Association (ASI) and director of the Union of Officials of the National Assembly. He was arrested at his home in Caracas and accused of terrorism and criminal association.



Reinaldo Cortes: Principal Delegate of the Regional Council of Workers of the Confederation of Workers of Venezuela (CTV) in the state of Guárico.

Cortés was arrested on July 7, 2022 in that entity, accused of seizing 120 rifles in an assault on Fort Caribay in Mérida, together with five Red Flag militants, to allegedly kidnap the family of Tareck El Aissami.



Nestor Astudillo: He is an activist and trade unionist who leads the Bandera Roja political party in Miranda state. He was arrested along with trade unionist Gabriel Blanco and charged with “criminal association” and “conspiracy.”



Alonso Melendez: Activist and militant trade unionist of the Bandera Roja political party in Falcón. Before being arrested, he was studying for a master’s degree in Public Management at the Francisco De Miranda National Experimental University.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACASWith information from EFE and Efecto Cocuyo

