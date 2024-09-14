It is 5:23 pm when the Deputy Prosecutor of Palermo, Marzia Sabella, pronounces in the bunker courtroom of the Pagliarelli prison in Palermo, the request for conviction in the Open Arms case for Matteo Salvini, deliberately closing the closing speech with a phrase often quoted by the leader of the League on the “defense of borders”. But the prosecutor transforms it and speaks of the “borders of law”. After more than seven hours of discussion, the request for conviction for Salvini, accused of kidnapping and refusal to perform official duties, arrives for having prevented, in August 2019, the landing of the ship of the Spanish NGO that had rescued 147 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The 147 “injured persons” mentioned in the accusation.

“We will read the names of the 147 offended people one by one to remember them as individuals, because it is also for each of these people that we are about to ask for the conviction of the accused, as well as to defend the borders. But the borders of law… For these reasons, we ask to sentence the accused to six years of imprisonment, in addition to accessory penalties”.

A a long discussion in which the Deputy Prosecutor Marzia Sabella, with the PMs Calogero Ferrara and Giorgia Righi, retraced, moment by moment, everything that happened from August 1st to 21st 2019. With a single denominator: “I human rights come before border defense“, as Sabella repeatedly reiterates. For the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office, not granting safe harbor to migrants was a “criminal process”.

Here are the words of the deputy prosecutor Sabella: “You cannot invoke the defense of borders without taking into account the protection of human life at sea”. Not only that. According to the accusation, “the positions and choices of Minister Matteo Salvini gave rise to institutional chaos, a situation that would have led to the preparation of makeshift solutions. The Coast Guard found itself in a situation of extreme difficulty, as it could not put pressure on a ministry on which it did not depend”. But they are keen to reiterate that this “it is not a political process, but rather based on administrative acts“.

“Not a political act, but a personal choice beyond the Conte government’s line”

According to the prosecution, Minister Matteo Salvini, who chose not to be in court, by preventing the migrants from disembarking, would have committed “not a political act but rather a personal choice that went beyond the government line of the Conte 1 executive”, linked to the redistribution of migrants in Europe.When Salvini becomes Minister of the Interior, decisions on the management of landings and the release of migrant (place of safety, or the safest place to disembark, ed.) are moved from the Department of Civil Liberties and Immigration to the Cabinet Office of the Minister and in particular it is the Minister who decides. This is the key element“, reiterates Ferrara.

In the more than seven hours of the closing argument, the prosecution reiterated that the power to “grant safe harbor” to migrants “was Matteo Salvini’s.” “The power was Salvini’s, a condition that Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who at the time was Salvini’s cabinet chief, tried to dilute in his deposition.”

For the prosecution there is no doubt: “First you let the migrants disembark, who were in a risky situation on board, then you redistribute them. Otherwise, you risk making politics on the skin of those who suffer because they have been at sea for several days, in precarious conditions on a vessel”. In short, for the prosecutor Ferrara, who is attached to the trial because he has been with the European Prosecutor’s Office for some time, “the person at sea must be saved, and their classification is irrelevant. Whether they are a migrant, a member of a crew, a passenger. According to the international law of the Sar convention, even a human trafficker or a terrorist must be saved. Then, justice will take its course.“.

For Salvini’s defense, represented in court by lawyer Giulia Bongiorno and deputy prosecutor Luigi Carta, “in this introduction to the prosecution it is intuitively clear that the prosecutor is making a prosecution against the security decree bis, which is an act of the government, against the political line of first redistribute and then disembark. He has actually expressed a judgment of great contestation of this line. You know perfectly well that even in public statements it was a line carried forward by the entire government, even by the prime minister at the time”. “The prosecutor who said that he did not want it to be an intervention against politics, at the moment in which he says that a technical table in which the current head of police participated, the directives and decrees are unacceptable, intolerable and in conflict with human rights, is actually putting the political line of that government on trial”, Bongiorno attacks during a break in the hearing.

Bongiorno blurts out: “The painting does not correspond to reality”

Then, after the request for 6 years in prison, the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno doubles down and blurts out: “The prosecutors have painted a picture that does not correspond to reality”. “It was said in the closing speech that the decisions to delay the landing after the redistribution were exclusively Salvini’s but that is not the case, because if you go and look at the public statements of other ministers, they all proudly claimed the pushbacks”, says Bongiorno. Who recalls the “correctness” of Salvini’s actions.

The first part of the discussion was dedicated to the reconstruction of the internal and international legal framework of sea rescue. “This examination is essential to dispel some basic misunderstandings – says Marzia Sabella -. Starting from the fact that the fight against illegal immigration and the facilitation of illegal immigration have nothing to do – with this process. Here we are in three Sar elements – Search and rescue (search and rescue, ed.), on August 1, 2 and 9, and even a fourth that occurs close to Lampedusa, from August 14 onwards, when access to Open Arms in Italian territorial waters is permitted. The Court of Ministers itself said this clearly, after all, when it granted the authorization to proceed”.

“These are events that – he continued – are unfortunately interrupted only, and once again, with a seizure decree by the Agrigento prosecutor’s office that interrupted the criminal process for which the POS, the ‘place of safety’, was not granted”.

“No request for rescue at sea must remain unanswered – says prosecutor Ferrara – The State must guarantee the rights of the subjects involved, especially in a situation of stress or of serious and imminent danger: once the information of danger has been received, the State involved can no longer avoid the obligation to rescue. The classification of the migrant in danger is irrelevant: he could also be a trafficker or a terrorist, but according to the rules of international law he cannot be left on a boat by the State, which must save them and then, if necessary, prosecute them”.

But Bongiorno insists: “It’s a somewhat contradictory indictment, I would say, because the premise is ‘we are not putting the government on trial’ but then, up to now, he has said that the security decree bis ‘is in conflict with the Constitution’ and that ‘it is not acceptable to first redistribute and then disembark’. And that ‘the technical table is a table that overturned fundamental principles’. For now he is talking about government lines that he contests. So, there is no conduct by Salvini in the dock but there is a political line in the dock”.

“Sea rescue key principle”

For the prosecution “the key principle is that of rescue at sea, which comes from the Odyssey, from ancestral times. Even in war there is the obligation to rescue at sea to confirm the universality of beneficiaries. In this trial we address the issue of human rights, life, health and personal freedom that prevail over the right to defend borders”. The prosecutor Ferrara therefore recalls the words of the UN: “the central Mediterranean route is the most dangerous in the world, therefore the protection of the lives of shipwrecked people is a priority”. The prosecution continues the discussion by reiterating that “only the mainland is a pos, that is, the ‘place of safety’, in other words the safest place. And this has also been reiterated by the Court of Cassation”.

“Normally the Pos is the closest port, but this has changed over the years – explains Ferrara during the discussion in the chamber – So we have to answer two questions: can the rescue ship be considered a safe place? As has been represented in this trial – says Calogero Ferrara -. The MSC resolution says that the ship is not considered a safe place, even if it is a temporary place of safety, and should be raised. Therefore the ship can only be considered a temporary Pos”. And he adds: “That the ship is not a safe place is a consolidated principle. Even the ships specifically designed to carry out rescue operations must have very specific requirements. Therefore, only the mainland can be a Pos and this has also been reiterated by the Court of Cassation”. Another chapter is that of minors on board. “Minors are kept on board in violation of all national and international conventions. And who is the interlocutor? The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini”, says the prosecution.

In short, the government “had the obligation to issue the POS”, whoever “performs a public function also intervenes to protect the rights of those under his control” and “at that moment those migrants were under the control of the State”. The closing of the indictment is up to the deputy Marzia Sabella: “You cannot invoke the defense of the borders without taking into account the protection of human life at sea”. “We believe that the trial has demonstrated that at least since August 14, 2019, there was a clear and precise obligation on the part of the Italian minister and no one else to issue the POS. That this POS should have been issued without delay, not an hour after it was requested; that the denial occurred in intentional and conscious disregard for the rules; that the intentional and conscious disregard for the rules did not occur for reasons of a preventive or repressive nature, nor in the protection of the detained migrant himself, nor for any other good protected by the legal system; that the intentional and conscious disregard for the rules did not occur in an attempt to pursue a government political plan, perhaps with some unjust legal forcing but at least tending towards justice. Therefore, the conscious and voluntary denial has damaged the personal freedom of 147 people for no, but for absolutely no, appreciable reason”. Hence the request for a sentence of 6 years in prison with accessory penalties.

Salvini: “I plead guilty to having defended Italy”

Minister Salvini’s response came in the evening with a video. “This Spanish ship has never been prevented from going anywhere except Italy because we could no longer be the refugee camp for all of Europe: no government and no minister in history has ever been accused or tried for defending the borders of their country,” he said. “Article 52 of the Italian Constitution states ‘the defense of the homeland is a sacred duty of the citizen.’ I declare myself guilty of having defended Italy and the Italians, I declare myself guilty of having kept my word.” In the video – in a jacket and shirt, against a black background – Salvini, absent from the hearing in Palermo today, defends himself by reconstructing the stages of the affair.

In the next hearing, the floor will be given to the civil parties, on September 20th. While the defense will have its turn on October 18th, when a strong mobilization for Minister Matteo Salvini is announced. (by Elvira Newfoundland)