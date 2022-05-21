In the United States, a gang of thieves got caught with one luxury car able to change license plates automatically if needed. In Irvine, California, local police seized a Mercedes with a rotating license plate that can be operated with a button inside the car. The car, after criminal use (in this case, apartment theft), hides the registration plate with another “code” or simply with an anonymous black plate, in order to slow down police operations and disperse the traces. The operation is not complex at all, and the system occupies a limited space; however it can be discovered upon careful inspection in the heart of the trunk.

The system is somewhat ingenious, even if it is coupled to a car whose rims would be easily recognizable even without having to go fishing for the license plate number. However, if these rotating plates were applied to more anonymous cars, they might be less traceable. Fortunately, now that this has been discovered trickthe police might be more encouraged to trace other distinctive details of the car rather than just the license plate.

In the car there was also a system capable of transferring gasoline from another car, to quickly carry out fuel thefts. In short, it is a Mercedes structured in a precise way in order to facilitate criminal activity, with nothing left to chance. Except, in fact, those circles …







The images of the license plate rotation system and the Mercedes protagonist of this story were published by the social accounts of the police department of Irvine.