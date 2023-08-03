Criminal suspicions | Yle: The police suspect financial crimes in the bankruptcy of the plastic surgery clinic

The authorities are silent on the details of the suspicions. One of the suspects denies the crimes to STT.

Police suspects financial crimes in the bankruptcy of one of the largest plastic surgery clinics in Finland, says Yle.

According to Yle, the police’s criminal investigation is related to a company called Plastic Surgery Center Suomi, which went bankrupt in 2018. The suspected crimes have been investigated as gross dishonesty of the debtor, gross accounting crime and creditor favoritism.

Helsinki police crime inspector Teemu Jokinen says on Yle, that the suspects’ views on the events differ from what the police and the estate manager have about the issues.

Yle tells, that the main case moved to prosecution earlier in the summer. No solutions have come from the prosecutor yet.

According to Yle’s information, there are two suspects in the case, one of whom is the doctor who founded the company. He tells STT that he denies the crimes and says that everything was handled according to the rules and the auditor’s instructions.

The bankrupt company operated under the marketing name Plastic Surgery Center. According to Yle, the name is now used by a number of new companies.

The current companies using the Plastic Surgery Center name are not the subject of a criminal investigation, says Yelle, the doctor who founded the bankrupt company.