Criminal suspicions | Wille Rydman’s suspicion of a sexual crime will be transferred to prosecution

The Central Criminal Police has completed the preliminary investigation regarding Wille Rydman.

Congressman Wille Rydman the suspicion of a sexual crime will be transferred to prosecution. The Central Criminal Police announced on Thursday that they had completed the preliminary investigation of the case.

Next, the prosecutor will decide whether there is a reason to indict Rydman and thus bring the suspected crime to the district court.

The police suspect that the member of parliament committed a sexual crime in 2015. The act is suspected to have targeted an adult victim.

The police have not publicly disclosed what sexual crime the MP is suspected of. The name of the crime is not mentioned in Thursday’s announcement either.

Rydman has denied that he committed a sexual crime. He has stated on Facebook that the preliminary investigation by the police is based on “baseless claims made by one person about him”.

Central Criminal Police began a preliminary investigation last summer.

The police began investigating Rydman’s activities after Helsingin Sanomat published an extensive story on the subject in June. In the story, several young women told about Rydman’s behavior, which they found oppressive.

The Central Criminal Police conducted a preliminary investigation into the allegations related to Rydman already two years ago, but the preliminary investigation was then stopped after about a week. According to the police, none of the acts that came to light at that time exceeded the threshold for investigation, and no preliminary investigation was started.

After the publication of HS’s story, the Central Criminal Police announced that they wanted to hear from two women who said in the story that Rydman had treated them improperly. The police had not spoken to them in their previous preliminary investigation.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation was started last summer because the police received new information and interviewed people who had not been interviewed in the 2020 preliminary investigation.

Rydman has denied the information in the case and has requested an investigation from Helsingin Sanomat. Based on the investigation request, the Helsinki Police Department has started a preliminary investigation into HS’s article. It’s still a work in progress.