Criminal suspicions | Why wasn’t the age of the old man suspected of a sexual crime known to the congregation? This is what the vicar answers

Criminal suspicions|Hamina’s parish was not aware of the man’s age. The education foreman of the Church Board wonders how it was possible for the man to hide his identity.

HS reported on Tuesday of a grown man, who had pretended to be the elder of the parish camp in Hamina. He is suspected of sexually assaulting a child.

The man pretended to be a few years younger than he actually is, a inspector acting as deputy head of the investigation Nina Hietanen The Southeastern Finland police reported on Tuesday.

The congregation was not aware of the man’s real age, the parish priest of Hamina Anna Kinnunen says on Wednesday. According to Kinnusen, the man left the camp himself.

He previously told HS that, on a general level, seniors are young people who have attended a rip camp the previous year, who usually become familiar to the church’s workers through senior training that lasts about a year at the latest.

On Wednesday, Kinnunen said that the man has not attended the adult education of the Hamina parish. It is possible, however, that the man has attended major training in another parish.

Rippileiri was organized at Hamina’s Vehkarinte camp center in June.

Kinnusen according to isos, the personal information of the elders has not been checked separately precisely for the reason that most of them are already familiar to the church’s employees.

Since the man had not attended the Hamina parish’s senior training, it is possible that he was not already known to the parish’s workers.

Kinnunen says that adults usually submit their tax card to the church, because it pays a small compensation for being an adult.

However, Kinnunen does not want to comment on the details of what happened before the police’s preliminary investigation is completed.

“Of course, due to this incident, we have to review the church’s practices.”

Still it is unclear what appearing big means in practice. So was the man big or not?

According to Kinnusen, those who want to grow up must fill out an application, which requests, for example, the applicant’s and his guardian’s information. The big ones are chosen based on the announcements.

“We have had the information that was in the announcement. According to them, we have placed the big ones in camps. The details are still being worked out, but it’s certain that you won’t make it big without signing up.”

The Church Board education foreman Jarmo from Kokko the expression is surprising. According to him, even an 18-year-old can act as a grown-up. Adult people often work as night supervisors and assistant teachers at rip camps.

“I think pretending to be big is problematic and a bit strange expression. Apparently, it refers to the fact that the person has hidden his identity from the church’s employees,” Kokkonen reflects.

He does not know the details of Hamina’s case, but comments on the matter on a general level.

“ “We now have to sharpen up the church’s activities.”

Bonfire according to it is special if a person who is not known or who is so poorly known that it has been possible for him to pretend to be someone other than himself has acted in a position of responsibility in the rip camp.

“In practice, the employees have known the elders and often their families for several years. It’s really special that we’ve ended up in this kind of situation.”

He reminds that every employee and participant participating in the rip camp must fill out a safety information form for possible cases of illness and accidents. The form must contain the person’s basic information, contact information and contact person information.

“It makes you wonder what kind of process has been behind the fact that a person has possibly been able to completely hide their identity.”

Case is exceptional, according to Kokkonen. He says that he has handled matters related to religious schools for more than twenty years, and during that time he has not come across a similar situation.

“Although we still don’t know exactly what has happened, it is probably something unpleasant. The quality of the Rippikoulu must now be more clearly maintained and practices checked so that this kind of thing does not happen again.”

According to Kokkonen, there have been several different cases during the summer where, for example, the camp had to be interrupted or an employee had to be replaced. He sees changes in the daily life of the camps.

In June was reported about the case where the parish camp in Merikarvia had to be stopped due to the vicar’s behavior. It was about the vicar’s suspected alcohol use and inappropriate language, which had caused confusion and anxiety for the young people.

“We now have to sharpen up the church’s operations and make sure that the seminary is as safe as possible for everyone,” says Kokkonen.