Criminal suspicions | Vornanen explains to HS why he took the gun to the parliament: “There was no other option”

Criminal suspicions|I didn’t take the gun to the parliament because of my safety, says MP Timo Vornanen to HS.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Member of Parliament Timo Vornanen says he did not know about the parliament’s guidelines for storing weapons. When entering Parliament, weapons must be handed over to an official of the security department. According to Vornanen, he has not brought a weapon to the parliament because he needs it there for his own safety. Vornanen says that he is not considering resigning from the parliament.

Congressman Timo Vornanen said Thursday Ilta-Sanom in the interview, that he did not know about the guidelines on the storage of weapons introduced by the parliament at the beginning of the year, because it was lost in the “flood of e-mails”.

The background to the creation of the guidelines is not a drama or a near-miss situation, but the parliamentary security director Tiina Rannan led by a systematic review of risks, says the head of parliament’s administration Pertti Rauhio.

HS found out what the weapon instruction passed by Vornase contains.

To Parliament upon arrival, the weapons must be immediately handed over to the officer of the security department in the gun cabinet, says Rauhio.

In February, the Chancellery Committee of the Parliament approved guidelines according to which weapons used for hunting and hobby use must be taken to the gun cabinet. According to Rauhio, the instruction applies to all weapons.

“It has not been brought up separately, because it is very rare that a private person would be given a gun permit in other than these cases,” says Rauhio.

According to Rauhio, there is no need for a gun in parliament, even if a permit to carry it has been granted, for example, for self-protection.

“Yes, the parliament’s security department takes care of security.”

Congressman Timo Vornanen tells HS that he has taken his gun twice to his office in the small parliament of the Parliament. According to Vornanen, he has not known about the instructions regarding the storage of weapons.

“Of course, it’s unfortunate that I wasn’t aware of that instruction, it’s really an instruction and not an order,” says Vornanen.

Vornanen has said that his gun carrying permit was granted on the basis of previous work and self-protection.

“I didn’t take the gun to the parliament because I needed it there for my safety,” says Vornanen.

Gun According to Vornanen, he was in the study for the first time in the evening in the winter of 2024, when Vornanen went to take a bag of clothes to his study after coming off the train. At that time, the gun would have been with him in the study for a short time.

On the second occasion, Vornanen says he was in town on the morning of April 26 doing business. According to the MP, he didn’t have time to take the gun home before going to parliament.

“There really wasn’t any other option but to leave it there in the dresser for storage,” says Vornanen.

According to the media release sent by Vornanen on Wednesday, the gun was in a locked office for five hours.

In the evening of the same day, the MP showed police investigation took two people with his gun and fired a shot into the ground in front of Bar Ihku in the center of Helsinki.

Police suspects Vornasen of causing danger, two illegal threats, a firearms offense and a firearms violation.

Vornanen denies being guilty of causing danger or making an illegal threat.

Are you considering resigning from parliament?

“Well, I’m not thinking. When I held a press conference on my return to parliamentary work, I already made it clear then that we would take a look at this legal process,” says Vornanen.

According to Vornanen, the public information about his criminal suspicions is empty because the preliminary investigation material is not available to the media.