Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | Visible operation by the police in the center of Helsinki due to the shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Criminal suspicions | Visible operation by the police in the center of Helsinki due to the shooting

With the police a large operation is underway in Helsinki's Lönnrotinkatu.

Helsinki police command center tells HS that the operation is related to the shots fired in the stairwell. Two people have been arrested. According to the police, no one was injured in the situation.

According to the management center, on Tuesday at ten o'clock the police received a report about the shots fired at the crab.

The news is updated.

#Criminal #suspicions #Visible #operation #police #center #Helsinki #due #shooting

See also  Compulsory corona vaccination with Novavax vaccine: who is “preferably” affected
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Carf will work with artificial intelligence and virtual plenary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result