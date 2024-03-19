Criminal suspicions | Visible operation by the police in the center of Helsinki due to the shooting

With the police a large operation is underway in Helsinki's Lönnrotinkatu.
Helsinki police command center tells HS that the operation is related to the shots fired in the stairwell. Two people have been arrested. According to the police, no one was injured in the situation.
According to the management center, on Tuesday at ten o'clock the police received a report about the shots fired at the crab.
The news is updated.
