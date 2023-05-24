Criminal suspicions | Uros oy is charged with gross aid fraud

A charge of gross aid fraud has been brought against the technology company Uros oy, says the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor has brought charges against the technology company Uros oy for gross aid fraud. The prosecutor’s office informs about this in its press release.

The defendants in the indictment are the chairman who served in the company between 2011 and 2015 Jyrki Hallikainen and at the same time served as a member of the company’s board of directors and CEO Rauno Jokelainen.

