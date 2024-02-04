Sunday, February 4, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Two people were stabbed in Vantaa's Koivukylä

February 4, 2024
Criminal suspicions | Two people were stabbed in Vantaa's Koivukylä

On Sunday evening, the police had an operation in Vantaa's Koivukylä.

Two a person has been stabbed in Vantaa's Koivukylä, the Itä-Uusimaa police informs.

The police received a report of an act of violence against two people around 12:00 on Sunday.

According to preliminary information from the police, two people have been stabbed and both of the victims have been hospitalized.

The incident is being investigated as attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The police say that they will continue to investigate the course of events and will provide more information on the matter when it is possible from the point of view of the investigation.

