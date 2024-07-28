Criminal suspicions | Two men arrested in connection with a shooting at the beach in Jyväskylä

Criminal suspicions|According to the police, a total of twelve people are suspected of crimes, ten of whom have been acquitted.

Two a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting near Tuomiojärvi beach in Jyväskylä, the police informs.

The shooting happened early on Saturday. According to the police, the shooting was preceded by an argument between two groups, which culminated in the shooting. It is known that there were no persons outside the parties there.

Several shots were fired at the scene. According to the police, the shots were fired primarily for the purpose of intimidation. According to the police, no weapons were aimed at people, and no one was injured in the shooting.

The police are investigating the role of narcotics in the case.

Police arrested several people at the scene and two more during the morning on Saturday. The police have now arrested two people on suspicion of the crime. The other participants have been released.

The case is being investigated as suspected endangerment and a firearms offence. The case also involves a drug offense and other minor crimes.