Criminal suspicions | Two 16-year-olds were arrested on suspicion of murdering a 19-year-old in Helsinki

It is suspected that the victim died as a result of violence.

Police suspects two 16-year-olds of the murder of a 19-year-old woman, the Helsinki police announced on Monday.

On Saturday, the district court imprisoned a minor girl and a boy on suspicion of murder on the most probable grounds, the release states.

Police suspects that the murder took place on March 23.

The victim’s relatives found a 19-year-old woman dead in her private apartment in Myllypuro, Helsinki. When the woman was found, she had been dead for a few days, Director of Investigation, Crime Commissioner Tuomas Lindholm tells HS.

The investigation of the case started as the usual investigation into the cause of death, but as the investigation progressed, a homicide was suspected.

“In it, facts appeared, based on which it is suspected that the victim died as a result of external violence. The police are still investigating the motive and the exact course of events,” says Lindholm in the press release.

Address information the suspects live in Myllypuro.

Victim and the suspects “knew or knew” each other somehow, Lindholm tells HS. The police will not comment on exactly how the suspects were tracked down.

“This is a very serious crime, so various technical investigations have been carried out and the suspects in particular have been interrogated several times. The interrogations will continue,” says Lindholm.

According to Lindholm, it is an exceptional investigation because the victim of the murder is only 19 years old and the suspects are minors.

“In many ways, this is different from the usual crime.”

Since the suspects are minors, the police is cooperating with the social welfare authority and guardians.

“The guardians are kept informed and they have been involved in the interrogations,” says Lindholm.

The deadline for indicting the case is June 26.