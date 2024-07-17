Criminal suspicions | Timo Vornanen comments on criminal suspicions: Says he hasn’t noticed a change in legislation related to weapons permits

Criminal suspicions|MP Timo Vornanen commented on the criminal suspicions against him in the bulletin he sent to HS.

Congressman Timo Vornanen commented on the preliminary investigation by the police in the bulletin he sent to HS early Wednesday evening.

The police suspect that Vornase is guilty of causing danger, two illegal threats, a firearm offense and a firearm violation.

Doubt the firearms offense was revealed in the preliminary investigation material published by the police on Wednesday. In the search of Vornanen’s home, two magazines and two gas guns were seized, for which the suspect did not have the required permits.

According to Vornane’s press release, the gas guns found by the police are starter pistols that he has used to train dogs. According to what he said in the press release, he hasn’t had any weapons suitable for rifle magazines for years.

Vornanen says that he acquired the weapons and magazines 10–15 years ago without a permit. Vornanen says in his press release that he has not noticed a change in the legislation related to their permits.

Vornanen “does not see it as appropriate” to comment on the finer details of the preliminary investigation at this stage.

Preliminary investigation by Vornanen fired a gun into the ground and pointed the gun at two people in front of the restaurant Ihku in the heart of Helsinki on April 26. No one was injured in the situation.

According to the police, the situation was preceded by an argument. The cause of the dispute was not clearly established in the preliminary investigation.

The investigation also revealed that Vornanen has taken the gun twice to the premises of the parliament.