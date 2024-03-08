Criminal suspicions | Three teenagers are suspected of robbery crimes in Turku – “Challenges in managing life skills”

The police say that the robberies in the center of Turku are being resolved.

In Turku the robberies that took place are being solved, says the police of Southwest Finland.

A total of three young people are suspected of the crimes.

On Friday, the District Court of Varsinais-Suomen imprisoned a 16-year-old youth on probable cause, suspected of two aggravated robbery attempts and one aggravated robbery.

The suspected crimes took place in Turku last weekend and the beginning of the week.

In two in the case investigated by the police, the suspected acts of violence were directed at the staff of the same shop located in the center of Turku. In one case, the victim of the crime was a man walking on the street at night.

The police say that surveillance cameras in the downtown area have helped in the investigation.

The suspects have been captured on camera recordings and have been identified from them.

“The police also thank those who called the emergency number. The identification marks they gave have been a great help in the early stages of the investigation,” says the inspector in the press release Juhani Malmberg From the Police Department of Southwest Finland.

Police has arrested, in addition to the 16-year-old prisoner, a young person under the age of 18.

In addition, there is a third minor who has not been reached as a suspect in the case. However, his identity is known to the police. The police urges the person in question to report to the police.

Not all young people are suspects in all cases under investigation.

“All the young people under investigation have in common that they have challenges in managing life skills. In addition, some of the suspects were probably intoxicated,” Malmberg states in the news release.