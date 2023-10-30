Criminal suspicions | Three employees of Hus are suspected of official crimes

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, illegal purchases were made in Hus for more than 20 years.

Police suspects that the law was broken in Hus for years by making multimillion-dollar purchases without tenders. The police investigated the matter for about three years. The investigation is now complete and the police suspect three people who worked at Hus of breach of duty.

Procurement ambiguities came to light in Hus’s internal review in 2019. Hus said that there have been tens of millions of uncompetitive procurements every year. According to the police, not all tendered procurements could be cleared. The investigation revealed that the contracts had been extended by e-mail.

“The preliminary investigation by the police revealed suspected serious deficiencies in procurement and their planning and supervision. The shortcomings led to the fact that Hus did not have an overall picture of the Hus municipal corporation’s procurements or the ability to identify and reorganize the tendering of procurements,” says the investigation director, crime district commissioner, in the police press release. Lauri Huittinen.

The operation had continued since 1998, and the contracts were worth around 200 million euros. From the years 2016–2019 alone, contract extensions without tendering had been made, according to the inspection, to the value of almost 80 million euros, the police press release says.

In August 2020 The Market Court ordered I wanted to pay 50,000 euros for neglecting to tender the penalty fee. The case had been taken to court by the Competition and Consumer Agency, which demanded a fine of up to 160,000 euros from Hus.

According to the court, Hus acted in violation of procurement regulations when it purchased garbage bags and tissue paper without tendering in 2018–2019. The value of these procurements, which were made without competition, was around one and a half million euros.

More than 20 people were questioned in the police preliminary investigation, which has now been completed. The matter will then be transferred to the prosecutor for consideration of charges.

Read more: Explanation: Hus has made purchases worth a total of millions of euros without tendering

Read more: The Helsinki police are investigating the ambiguities revealed in Husi’s tender