Criminal suspicions | Thomas Zilliacus, who is being chased by Interpol, denies the suspicions leveled at him – citing his illness

Thomas Zilliacus denies the allegations about his flight and pleads his lack of travel to his illness.

Finn entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus denies that he is running away from official power. The international police organization Interpol has issued a so-called red notice for Zilliacus. The background is an arrest warrant issued for Zilliacus in Singapore.

On Thursday, Zilliacus issued a press release in which he commented on the matter.

The suspicions are related to allegations that Zilliacus gave misleading information about the finances of the listed company YuuZoo while serving as the company's chairman of the board until April 2018.

According to Zilliacus, the Singapore stock exchange was trying to make it difficult for Yuuzoo to operate. In the press release, Zilliacus confirms that two civil lawsuits have been filed on Wednesday in two different countries regarding the treatment of Yuuzoo, and that a third lawsuit will be filed on Thursday in a third country.

A Singaporean The Straits Times reported that Singaporean police suspect Zilliacus of being involved in providing false financial figures for Yuuzoo. According to the story, Zilliacus had refused to return to Singapore, as had the company's current chairman and former CFO.

In the same story, it was reported that Yuuzoo's former CEO Rames Matthew Somasundram was accused of providing misleading information.

In the press release, Zililacus denies all the claims mentioned in the newspaper article.

He has never refused to come to Singapore if requested by the police, and has been available numerous times in person, by phone, in Zoom meetings or by email, the release states.

Zilliacus says in the release that he has a disease for which there is currently no curative treatment available. Among other things, he suffers from a long-term covid disease, which prevents long air travel.

After reporting his health condition to the police in July 2020, the police have never once required Zilicus to return to Singapore, the release says.

The last time Zilliacus reported his health to the police was on February 15, 2024, after which he was not asked to return.